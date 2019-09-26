CGPEB Teacher, Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2019: Chhattisgarh board releases answer key on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

CGPEB Teacher and Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2019 released | The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released the answer key for the posts of teacher and assistant teacher on Wednesday (25 September).

Candidates who appeared for the same can check and download the answer key from the official portal — vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

The Chhattisgarh board conducted the examination from 14 July to 25 August, 2019.

Here are the steps to check the CGPEB teacher and assistant teacher answer key:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Chhattisgarh board — vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Model answer'

Step 4: Or click on the direct link to the PDF provided here — vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Step 5: View the answer key as provided on the home page

Step 6: Take a printout of the same for future reference

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has also provided an email address if someone wishes to raise objections against the answer key.

The candidates can email or post to the Advisor, CG Vyapam, Raipur or send an email at dawaapatti2019@gmail.com.