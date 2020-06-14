CGBSE to declare Class 10 results tomorrow: Students can check Class 10 scores on these alternative sites if official website is down

CGBSE Class 10 result 2020 | Class 10 results of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) are expected to be released tomorrow (15 June, Monday). Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in to check their scores.

However, in case of heavy traffic, as it happens often, the Chhattisgarh board's official website may slow down. In that case, students should not panic and instead, check alternative websites for their scores. They can also opt for SMS service.

List of alternate websites

– results.cg.nic.in

– indiaresults.com

– examresults.net

Steps to check CGBSE Class 10 Result:

Step 1: Visit indiaresults.com or any of the websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, select the state you desire, in this case, 'Chhattisgarh'.

Step 3: Once directed to the page, check for the High School (Class 10) Exam Result 2020 box.

Step 4: Enter your name, hall ticket number and date of birth as mentioned in your admit card.

Step 5: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference. You can also save a soft copy on email.

SMS service:

You can get your CGBSE Class 10 result over SMS, as well. Type CG10<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

Steps to check CGBSE Class 10 results on the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education at cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the tab with the title for the exam results and select it.

Step 3: A dropdown will appear with the choice of selecting the examination you have attempted. Here, Select High School Examination (Class 10) 2020. Click on the Main examination.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to fill in the details such as your CGBSE Class 10 roll number and the provided captcha.

Step 5: After entering the necessary details, click on 'Submit'.

Step 6: Your CGBSE Class 10 result will appear on your screen. Download it and take a printout of the CGBSE Class 10 scorecard for future reference.

Chhattisgarh board’s Class 10 and 12 board exams were scheduled in March, but due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, some exams had to be postponed.

A report by ANI quoted the Secretary of CGBSE Professor VK Goyal as saying that marks for these remaining exams would be given on the basis of internal assessment. Candidates who fail to clear the assessment would be given minimum passing marks, reported PTI.

In 2019, the overall pass percentage of CGBSE Class 10 students had been recorded at 68 percent. While 77.70 percent girls passed, 68.25 percent boys cleared the exams last year.

About Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education controls, regulates, and looks after matters associated with school education in the state of Chhatisgarh. It is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state of Chhattisgarh.