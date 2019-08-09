CGBSE Supplementary Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board declares Class 10, Class 12 supplementary exam result; check scores on cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2019| Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam result along with Class 12 vocational exam result. Interested candidates who appeared for the exam can log on to the official website of the board — cgbse.nic.in and check their results.

Students can also view and download their supplementary Class 10 result through the direct link provided here and Class 12 students can click here.

Steps to check Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE–cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Exam tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Select the link of the result to be checked

Step 4: On the new page that opens, enter roll number

Step 5: Hit ‘submit’ to proceed

Step 6: The result will display on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a print out of it for future reference.

CGBSE conducted the supplementary exams in the month of July this year. CGBSE conducts Class 10 and Class 12 examinations every year in the month of March. The board declared the results on its official website in May.

About CGBSE:

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education or CGBSE is a board of education in Chhattisgarh that is responsible for promotion and development of secondary education in the state. The Board has conducted its exams independently since 2002, and offers High School, Higher Secondary and diploma courses.

