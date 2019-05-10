CGBSE Result 2019 Date: Chhattisgarh board to announce Class 10, Class 12 results today; check cgbse.nic.in for scores

CG Board CGBSE 12th Result 2019 Date and Time | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examination results today (Friday, 10 May) at 1 pm. Students can check their results on cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year. While CGBSE conducted Class 10 exams between 1 March and 23 March, it held the Class 12 exams between 2 March and 29 March.

Steps to check the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE: cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link for ‘CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019’ and ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’

Step 3: Fill in your roll number and other details to log-in

Step 4: Once the result is displayed on the screen, download it and take a print out of it for future use.

Students can also check their scores on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

In 2018, the overall passing percentage for Class 10 stood at of 68.6 percent and for 77 percent for Class 12 exams. A total of 2,76,906 students registered themselves for Class 12 exams whereas 4,42,060 students appeared for Class 10 examination.

Supplementary exams will be conducted for students who failed to qualify exams this year. For more information students can check the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in

About CGBSE

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) was set up in Raipur on 20 July, 2001. Functioning under the Government of Chhattisgarh, it started conducting the Class 10 and Class 12 exams from 2002. The board is divided into 18 zones and aims to promote and develop secondary education in the state.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

