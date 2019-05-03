CGBSE Result 2019 Date: Chhattisgarh Board likely to announce Class 10, Class 12 results on 8 May; check cgbse.nic.in to get scores

CGBSE Result 2019 Date| The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results next week.

According to Times Now, the results are expected to be out on 8 May on the official website. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result on - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

While CGBSE conducted Class 10 exams between 1 March and 23 March, the Class12 exams were held between 2 March and 29 March.

Steps to check the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result 2019:

Step 1-Visit the official website of CGBSE: cgbse.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage click on the link for ‘CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019’ and ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’

Step 3-Fill in your roll number and other details to log-in

Step 4-Once the result is displayed on the screen, download it and take a print out of it for future use.

In 2018, the overall passing percentage for Class 10 stood at of 68.6 percent and for 77 percent for Class 12 exams. A total of 2,76,906 students registered themselves for Class 12 exams whereas 4,42,060 students appeared for Class 10 examination.

Supplementary exams will be conducted for students who failed to qualify exams this year. For more information students can check the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

