CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh board declares results on cgbse.nic.in, pass percentage at 68% for 10th, 78% for 12th

Chattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Exam Results 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates: The pass percentage of the Class 12 Chhattisgarh board exam has been recorded as 78 percent. Reportedly, Yogendra Verma has secured the first rank in the Class 12 exam with a score of 97.4 percent.
The Chhattisgarh board, or CGBSE has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on the official websites: cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Students can also check alternative websites like examresutls.net and indiaresults.com.
The Chhattisgarh board is expected to declare the results any time now. Students should keep refreshing official websites or alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Once the Chhattisgarh board releases the results at 1 pm on its official websites, students can expect their mark sheet and pass certificate soon too. NDTV reported that it will be out soon after the results are out.
"The online mark statement is for immediate information only. Students should go through the entries carefully. Class 10 students should check their date of birth properly. Class 10 pass certificate is a valid document for date of birth proof," the report said.
The official websites for the Chhattisgarh Class 10 and 12 board exam results may be unresponsive. In such a scenario, students are advised not to panic or worry, because the websites will be back soon.
Class 10 and Class 12 results of the Chhattisgarh state board are expected to be announced today (Friday, 10 May) at around 1 pm. Students can check their results on cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.
Over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year. While CGBSE conducted Class 10 exams between 1 March and 23 March, it held the Class 12 exams between 2 March and 29 March.
Steps to check the CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE: cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage click on the link for ‘CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019’ and ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’
Step 3: Fill in your roll number and other details to log-in
Step 4: Once the result is displayed on the screen, download it and take a print out of it for future use.
Students can also check their scores on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
In 2018, the overall passing percentage for Class 10 stood at of 68.6 percent and for 77 percent for Class 12 exams. A total of 2,76,906 students registered themselves for Class 12 exams whereas 4,42,060 students appeared for Class 10 examination.
Supplementary exams will be conducted for students who failed to qualify exams this year. For more information students can check the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in
About CGBSE
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) was set up in Raipur on 20 July, 2001. Functioning under the Government of Chhattisgarh, it started conducting the Class 10 and Class 12 exams from 2002. The board is divided into 18 zones and aims to promote and develop secondary education in the state.
As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
Pass percentage for Class 10 stands at 68%
Overall pass percentage for Class 12 increased by 1.64% this year
Pass percentage for Class 12 board exams stands at 78 percent
Chhattisgarh board Class 10 topper out
Chhattisgarh board provides two servers for Class 10 and Class 12 exam results
The Chhattisgarh board released the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on its website. The board has provided students with two servers for each class to avoid the site lagging.
Chhattisgarh Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results declared
Students should keep admit cards or hall tickets ready
Students are advised to keep their admit cards or hall tickets ready for credentials to log in to the official websites, so that there is no delay once the results are declared.
Chhattisgarh Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results to be declared soon
Students should keep refreshing official websites pages, alternative websites pages
Results expected shortly at 1 pm
Pass percentage for Chhattisgarh Class 10 exam was 68.04 percent
The pass percentage of the Chhattisgarh board Class 10 exam was 68.04 percent in 2018. Yagyesh Chauhan secured the first rank in the Class 10 board exam in with a score of 98.33 percent. Mansi Mishra came in second with 98 percent and Anurag Dubey had the third topper with 97.67 percent.
Chhattisgarh board to issue marksheet, pass certificate soon after results are out
Pass percentage of Chhattisgarh board exams had improved last year
The pass percentage of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education in 2018 was better than the pass percentage recorded in 2017. In 2017, the pass percentage was 76.36 percent in class 12 and it was 61.04 percent for class 10 result.
Over 8 lakh students appeared for exams this year
A total of more than eight lakh students appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams in 2019..
Students can also check Chhattisgarh board exam results via SMS
Results expected for Class 10, Class 12 Chhattisgarh board exams at 1 pm
Official websites for Chhattisgarh results may be down
Alternative websites to check Chhattisgarh board results:
Students can also check their scores on alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com in case the official websites are sluggish or down due to heavy traffic.
Students can check Chhattisgarh board exam results on official websites
Chhattisgarh board to declare Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results today
Pass percentage for Class 10 stands at 68%
Overall pass percentage for Class 12 increased by 1.64% this year
Pass percentage for Class 12 board exams stands at 78 percent
Chhattisgarh board Class 10 topper out
Chhattisgarh board provides two servers for Class 10 and Class 12 exam results
Chhattisgarh Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results declared
Students should keep admit cards or hall tickets ready
Chhattisgarh Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results to be declared soon
Students should keep refreshing official websites pages, alternative websites pages
Pass percentage for Chhattisgarh Class 10 exam was 68.04 percent
Chhattisgarh board to issue marksheet, pass certificate soon after results are out
Pass percentage of Chhattisgarh board exams had improved last year
Over 8 lakh students appeared for exams this year
Students can also check Chhattisgarh board exam results via SMS
Results expected for Class 10, Class 12 Chhattisgarh board exams at 1 pm
Official websites for Chhattisgarh results may be down
Alternative websites to check Chhattisgarh board results:
Students can check Chhattisgarh board exam results on official websites
Chhattisgarh board to declare Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results today
