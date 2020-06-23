CGBSE 12th Result 2020 Date: Chhattisgarh board likely to declare Class 12 results today, alternative ways to check if official website results.cg.nic.in is down

CGBSE 12th Result 2020 Date | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to declare the Class 12 board exam results today (Tuesday, 23 June).

Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit official websites - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. to check their results.

If the official website is slow or not responsive for any reasons, students need not fret. Results can be obtained through websites such as examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com.

Steps to check Chhattisgarh Class 12 result 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log on to examresults.net

Step 2: Click on Chhattisgarh in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link which says Chhattisgarh HSC exam.

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Chhattisgarh HSC Examination 2020 result.

Step 5: Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference. You can also save a soft copy on email.

Steps to check CGBSE Class 10 Result on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website of indiaresults.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the state you desire, in this case, 'Chhattisgarh'.

Step 3: Once directed to the page, check for the 'Higher Secondary Education/Class 12 2020' box.

Step 4: Enter your name, hall ticket number and date of birth as mentioned in your admit card.

Step 5: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference. You can also save a soft copy on email.

About Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education controls, regulates, and looks after matters associated with school education in the state of Chhatisgarh. It is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​