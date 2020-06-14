CGBSE 12th Result 2020 Date: Chhattisgarh Board likely to announce Class 12 results tomorow; how to check scores on cgbse.nic.in or via SMS

CGBSE 12th Result 2020 Date | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 board exam results tomorrow (Monday, 15 June).

Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit official websites - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. to check their results.

How to check result via SMS

Students can also send an SMS in the format — CG12ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their results on their phones.

Following are the steps to check the CGBSE Class 12 result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2020’

Step 3: Fill in your roll number, date of birth as mentioned in your hall ticket

Step 4: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can take print out, email or download the result for further reference.

Alternatively, if the official website is slow or not responsive, students can get their score on their mobile phone via SMS and through websites such as examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com.

The Chhattisgarh Class 12 Board exams were scheduled in March, but due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, some exams had to be postponed.

Subsequently, the Board cancelled the remaining exams and announced that students will be marked for the pending examinations on the basis of internal assessment.

Last year, close to 2.7 lakh students had appeared for the Class 12 board exam.

About Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education controls, regulates, and looks after matters associated with school education in the state of Chhatisgarh. It is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state of Chhattisgarh.