CGBSE 12th Result 2019 Date: Chhattisgarh Board expected to declare Class 12 results today at 1 pm on cgbse.nic.in; steps to check scores

CGBSE Result 2019 Date | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is scheduled to declare Class 12 board exam results today (Friday, 10 May). Students who appeared for the exam can visit official website - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. to check their results.

CGBSE conducted Class 12 examinations between 2 March and 29 March. A total of 3 lakh students were registered for the CGBSE Class 12 exams.

Following are the steps to check the CGBSE Class 12 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019’

Step 3: Fill in your roll number, date of birth as mentioned in your hall ticket

Step 4: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can take print out, email or download the result for further reference.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage of the Class 12 students was recorded at 77 percent. A total of 2,72,000 students appeared for Class 12 examination last year. Girls outperformed boys by 5 percent. The pass percentage was recorded at 74.45 for boys while for girls it was at 79.40 percent.

Supplementary exams will be conducted for students who failed to qualify exams this year. For more information students can check the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in.

The CGBSE will also release the Class 10 results tomorrow.

About Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education controls, regulates, and looks after matters associated with school education in the state of Chhatisgarh. It is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state of Chhattisgarh.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

