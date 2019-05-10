CGBSE 12th Result 2019: Chhattisgarh Board to announce Class 12 results: here are alternative ways to check scores

CGBSE 12th Result 2019 declared| The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the Class 12 board exam results today (10 May) on its official websites cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. to check their results.

However, in case of heavy traffic, as it happens often, the Chhattisgarh board's official website may be slow. But students should not panic. Candidates can either log on to alternative websites or check their results via an SMS service.

List of alternate websites

– results.cg.nic.in

– indiaresults.com

– examresults.net



How to check the CGBSE Class 12 Result:

Step 1: Visit one of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the state, in this case 'Chhattisgarh'.

Step 3: Once directed to the page, check for the 'Higher Secondary (Class 12)' link. Step 4: Enter your name, hall ticket number and date of birth as mentioned in your admit card. Step 5: Select the stream — arts, commerce or science — from the dropdown box.

Step 6: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Candidates are advised to take printout for future reference. You can also save a soft copy of the same on email. SMS service: You can get your CGBSE Class 12 results on SMS, as well. Type CG12<space>ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263. In 2018, the overall pass percentage of the Class 12 students was 77 percent. A total of 2,72,000 students had appeared for Class 12 exams. Girls had outperformed boys with 79.40 percent against 74.45 registered by boys. Supplementary exams will be conducted in June for students who fail to qualify the exams this year. For more information students can check the official website of the board cgbse.nic.in.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.