CGBSE 10th Result 2019 Date: Chhattisgarh board to declare Class 10 results today; check cgbse.nic.in for scores

CGBSE 10th result 2019 Date | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to announce Class 10 board exam results today (10 May) at 1 pm on its official website. Students who appeared for the exam can visit cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in to check their scores.

The CGBSE conducted Class 10 exams between 1 March and 23 March.

Steps to check CGBSE Class 12 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education at cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the tab with the title for the exam results and select it.

Step 3: A dropdown will appear with the choice of selecting the examination you have attempted. Here, Select High School Examination (Class 10) 2019. Click on the Main examination.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to fill in the details such as your CGBSE Class 10 roll number and the provided captcha.

Step 5: After entering the necessary details, click on 'Submit'.

Step 6: Your CGBSE Class 10 result will appear on your screen. Download it and take a printout of the CGBSE Class 10 scorecard for future reference.

Candidates must check their results thoroughly after they are declared. In case of any ambiguity concerning the marks, students can get their answer sheets re-evaluated or rechecked by paying a nominal fee.

In 2018, the overall passing percentage of the CGBSE Class 10 students was around 68.04 percent.

Supplementary exams will be conducted for students who failed to qualify exams this year. For more information students can check the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in

