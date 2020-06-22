CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date: Chhattisgarh Board to announce results tomorrow at 11 am, check updates on cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE Board Result 2020 Date | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on Tuesday (22 June) at 11 am, the Secretary for Education VK Goyal confirmed to News18.

The results of both Class 10 and 12 will be announced through video-conferencing. The board will upload an official notification on its website cgbse.nic.in.

As students eagerly awaited results, the board earlier took cognisance of the rumour-mongering on social media, with Goyal saying that an FIR will be registered in this case.

Around six lakh students registered for Class 10 board exams while over 2.5 lakh students registered for Class 12 board exams in the state.

Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep an eye on the official channels and not believe rumours being circulated on WhatsApp and social media. Results, once declared will be available on cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Students can also send an SMS in the format — CG12ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their results on their phones. Following are the steps to check the CGBSE Class 10th and 12th result 2020: Step 1: Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CGBSE Class 12th Result 2020’ or 'CGBSE Class 10th Result 2020’ Step 3: Fill in your roll number, date of birth as mentioned in your hall ticket Step 4: As soon as the details are submitted, the result will appear on the screen Step 5: Candidates can take print out, email or download the result for further reference. Alternatively, if the official website is slow or not responsive, students can get the scores through websites such as examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com. The Chhattisgarh Board exams were scheduled in March, but due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, some exams were postponed. Subsequently, the Board cancelled the remaining exams and announced that students will be marked for the pending examinations on the basis of internal assessment. About Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education controls, regulates, and looks after matters associated with school education in the state of Chhatisgarh. It is responsible for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state of Chhattisgarh.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​