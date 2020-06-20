CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date: Chhattisgarh Board not likely to announce results today, check updates on cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE Board Result 2020 Date | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is unlikely to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results today (Saturday, 20 June).

Rumours were abound that the result will be declared today after a purported letter from the board was doing rounds on social media. However, the CGBSE officials have clarified that the letter is a fake, News18 reported.

Chhattisgarh’s Prinicipal Secretary, Education, Alok Shukla confirmed this to Hindustan Times that the result will not be declared today, but added, that it will be announced as soon as possible.

The board has taken cognisance of the rumour-mongering on social media. The Secretary for Education VK Goyal said that an FIR will be registered in this case.

Around six lakh students registered for Class 10 board exams while over 2.5 lakh students registered for Class 12 board exams in the state.

Once the date for result declaration is finalised, the board will upload an official notification on its website cgbse.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep an eye on the official channels and not believe rumours being circulated on WhatsApp and social media. Results, once declared will be available on cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.