CG PET 2020 phase 3 seat allotment result declared; check slcm.cgstate.gov.in to pay fees

CG PET 2020 | The Directorate of Technical Education in Chhattisgarh has released the Chhattisgarh Pre Engineering Test (CG PET 2020) phase three seat allotment results. Candidates can check their names in the allotment list at slcm.cgstate.gov.in/DTEOnline/.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, students whose names have been mentioned in the CG PET phase three seat allotment 2020 will have to confirm admission online and pay the required fee.

The seats have been allotted to candidates on the basis of the rank secured and options selected during the CG PET counseling 2020 application.

To check the allotment list candidates will have to enter their registration number and password.

Steps to check CG PET phase 3 seat allotment result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to DTE Chhattisgarh's official website slcm.cgstate.gov.in/DTEOnline/.

Step 2: Tap on the designated CG PET 2020 phase 3 seat allotment result.

Step 3: Click on candidate's login and enter your registration number, password as well as the captcha (text displayed in a box) on the page.

Step 4: Check details entered carefully and press the login button.

Step 5: The CG PET 2020 phase 3 allotment result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Look for the college allotted to you before saving and taking a print of the allotment letter.

Candidates can also access the link to check CG PET 2020 phase 3 seat allotment result by copying the following URL and pasting it on their browser's address bar: https://slcm.cgstate.gov.in/DTEOnline/UserLogin.aspx?Programe=BOII5FUynjpl5RZJJ8nW1g%3d%3d

A report by NDTV said that those candidates who have been shortlisted in phase three seat allotment will have to provide documents for verification.

They will be required to furnish a Class 10 pass certificate or birth certificate, Class 12 mark sheet, provisional CG PET 2020 allotment letter and JEE Main 2020 result.

Candidates will also be required to provide a domicile certificate of Chhattisgarh, migration letter, conduct certificate from the last attended institute, category certificate (if applicable) and three passport size photographs.