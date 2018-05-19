You are here:
Centre will try to introduce bill in monsoon session for SC/ST reservation in promotions: Ramdas Athawale

India PTI May 19, 2018 19:12:26 IST

Nagpur: Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that the Centre would try to bring a bill in the monsoon session of Parliament to pave the way for reservation in job promotions for employees belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

File image of Ramdas Athawale. Firstpost

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment was addressing a press conference at Ravi Bhavan, the state government's guest house complex, in Nagpur.

"We are working towards introducing a bill on reservations in promotions for SC/ST employees in the monsoon session of Parliament to be held in July-August. We have discussed the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Athawale informed.

He said that presently SC/ST employees were being deprived of reservations in job promotions.

The Republican Party of India (A) leader also informed that his party would have its Maharashtra convention in Pune on 27 May.


