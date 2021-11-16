India

Centre to reopen Kartarpur Corridor from tomorrow; Amit Shah says decision reflects 'reverence to Sikh community'

The Kartarpur Corridor, which was shut down last year in March after the COVID-19 outbreak, will reopen ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on 19 November

FP Staff November 16, 2021 14:06:16 IST
Centre to reopen Kartarpur Corridor from tomorrow; Amit Shah says decision reflects 'reverence to Sikh community'

File photo of Kartarpur Corridor. PTI

India will reopen the Kartarpur Corridor ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, which is celebrated on 19 November.

The decision was announced by Home Minister Amit Shah on Twitter. He wrote, "In a major decision that'll benefit large numbers of Sikh pilgrims, govt has decided to re-open Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from tomorrow, Nov 17. This decision reflects the immense reverence of Modi govt towards Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and our Sikh community."

The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

The Corridor, which was inaugurated in 2019, was shut down last year in March after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu immediately reacted to the news on Twitter.

Earlier, Sidhu and former chief minister Amarinder Singh had urged the Centre to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor for devotees before Gurpurab on 19 November.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Sidhu also urged the Government of India (GOI) to scrap the three contentious farm laws.

"I urge GOI to reopen Kartarpur Corridor...and to cancel the 3 farm laws on Shri Guru Nanak's Gurpurab, as it's a day for reflection, rediscovery and reiteration of Guru's message of peace, harmony & universal brotherhood, Sidhu said.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh too requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor.

"I urge Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji to open the Kartarpur Corridor before Nov 19, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, so that people can pay obeisance at the holy shrine on this sacred occasion," he tweeted.

On 14 November, a delegation of Punjab BJP leaders had met the prime minister in Delhi and requested him to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor before Gurpurab.

The Kartarpur Corridor provides Indian devotees visa-free access to the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: November 16, 2021 14:06:16 IST

TAGS: