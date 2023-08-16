India

Centre to provide Rs 1 lakh loan at maximum 5% interest under Vishwakarma Scheme to support traditional skills

Under the scheme, craftsmen will be provided a subsidised loan of Rs 1 lakh in the first tranche, and another Rs 2 lakh in the second tranche, communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said after the Cabinet meeting.

FP Staff Last Updated:August 16, 2023 15:46:12 IST
Centre to provide Rs 1 lakh loan at maximum 5% interest under Vishwakarma Scheme to support traditional skills

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that a loan of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to support people with traditional skills under the ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme which is approved by the union cabinet led by Prime Minister on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet has approved Rs 13,000 crore under the scheme that will benefit about 30 lakh traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, and barbers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement about the scheme in his Independence Day address on Tuesday.

Under the scheme, craftsmen will be provided a subsidised loan of Rs 1 lakh in the first tranche, and another Rs 2 lakh in the second tranche, communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said after the Cabinet meeting.

The loans will be provided at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent.
On Tuesday, the prime minister announced that the scheme will be launched on Vishwakarma Jayanti on September 17.

Published on: August 16, 2023 15:38:15 IST