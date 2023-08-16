Centre to provide Rs 1 lakh loan at maximum 5% interest under Vishwakarma Scheme to support traditional skills

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that a loan of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to support people with traditional skills under the ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme which is approved by the union cabinet led by Prime Minister on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet has approved Rs 13,000 crore under the scheme that will benefit about 30 lakh traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, and barbers.

The PM in Union Cabinet meeting today approved ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme to support people with traditional skills. Under this scheme, loans up to Rs 1 lakh will be provided on liberal terms: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pic.twitter.com/CcDkV5slX1 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement about the scheme in his Independence Day address on Tuesday.

Under the scheme, craftsmen will be provided a subsidised loan of Rs 1 lakh in the first tranche, and another Rs 2 lakh in the second tranche, communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said after the Cabinet meeting.

The loans will be provided at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent.

On Tuesday, the prime minister announced that the scheme will be launched on Vishwakarma Jayanti on September 17.