Centre taking effective steps to counter social media propaganda from Pakistan: Jitendra Singh

India PTI May 12, 2018 16:34:38 IST

Jammu: Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday that "studios" have been set up in Pakistan to promote propaganda and manage content on social media to mislead the people of Kashmir, but the Centre is taking effective steps to counter them.

The minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office said a "perception is created in these studios on a daily basis and false messages are spread".

File image of Union minister Jitendra Singh. Image courtesy: PIB

"Intelligence agencies have intercepted recorded false messages like encounter (between militants and security forces) has started and people are requested to reach the spot (to help militants escape)," Singh told reporters in Jammu.

"It is a reality that studios were set up in Pakistan under a well-planned strategy to manage propaganda on social media to mislead the people of Kashmir," he said.

Replying to a question on the challenges posed by social media, especially in Kashmir, Singh said the Union Home Ministry has taken a serious note of the matter and is chalking out a strategy to counter the spread of false information.

On the Karnataka Assembly elections, he expressed confidence that the BJP would form the next government in the state. The Union minister said the people of Karnataka have made up their mind to vote the BJP to power in the state.

"Rahul Gandhi has unveiled himself by stating he is ready to become the prime minister of the country and thus spoke of the dynasty rule," he said, referring to the Congress president's assertion on Wednesday that he is ready to occupy the post if his party emerges as the "biggest" party in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Singh said the youth constitute India's 70 percent population and they have "tasted the real democracy" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule.

"I have full faith that the people Karnataka will express their faith in the leadership of Modi and help him to take India to new heights...by becoming part of the New India," he said.

Voting for the state polls are underway today. The results would be declared on 15 May.


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 16:34 PM

