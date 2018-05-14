You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Centre submits draft Cauvery management scheme in Supreme Court; next hearing set for Wednesday

India FP Staff May 14, 2018 12:39:16 IST

The Centre on Monday submitted the draft Cauvery management scheme in the Supreme Court for its perusal and approval, according to reports. The Centre has reportedly also asked the apex court to decide whether it should be called a board, committee or authority.

The Supreme Court said it needs to examine whether the draft Cauvery scheme submitted by the Centre is in consonance with its judgment, and added that it would consider and approve the scheme on 16 May, reported PTI.

The Supreme Court, according to CNN-News18, clarified that it won't go into the correctness of the scheme but gives time to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry to examine the draft scheme.

The Supreme Court had pulled up the Centre, saying its failure to frame a scheme for distribution of water between the southern riparian states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry was in "sheer contempt" of its direction on Cauvery water sharing.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra told the Centre that once the judgment has been delivered on the issue, it has to be implemented. "We do not want to come back to square one. Once the judgment has been delivered, it has to be implemented," the bench also comprising justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said.

The top court had on 16 February raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share, while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin, saying the issue of drinking water has to be placed on a "higher pedestal".

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 14, 2018 12:39 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores