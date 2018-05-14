Centre submits draft Cauvery management scheme in Supreme Court; next hearing set for Wednesday

The Centre on Monday submitted the draft Cauvery management scheme in the Supreme Court for its perusal and approval, according to reports. The Centre has reportedly also asked the apex court to decide whether it should be called a board, committee or authority.

The Supreme Court said it needs to examine whether the draft Cauvery scheme submitted by the Centre is in consonance with its judgment, and added that it would consider and approve the scheme on 16 May, reported PTI.

The Supreme Court, according to CNN-News18, clarified that it won't go into the correctness of the scheme but gives time to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry to examine the draft scheme.

The Supreme Court had pulled up the Centre, saying its failure to frame a scheme for distribution of water between the southern riparian states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry was in "sheer contempt" of its direction on Cauvery water sharing.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra told the Centre that once the judgment has been delivered on the issue, it has to be implemented. "We do not want to come back to square one. Once the judgment has been delivered, it has to be implemented," the bench also comprising justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud said.

The top court had on 16 February raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's share, while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin, saying the issue of drinking water has to be placed on a "higher pedestal".

