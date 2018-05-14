Centre sanctions Rs 1.16 cr calamity relief for Rajasthan, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Lakshwadeep

New Delhi: The Central government on Monday sanctioned Rs 1,161 crore as calamity relief to four states and one union territory, which were hit by floods, landslides and drought, the Home Ministry said.

A high level committee, headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, approved Rs 1,161.17 crore allocation for the states and the UT: Rajasthan (drought kharif Rs 526.14 crore), Assam (floods Rs 480.87 crore), Himachal Pradesh (floods and landslides Rs 84.60 cr), Sikkim (floods and landslides Rs 67.40 cr) and Lakshwadeep (cyclone Ockhi Rs 2.16 cr), a ministry spokesperson said.

Monday's meeting of the committee was also attended by Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, senior officials of the ministries of home, finance and agriculture.