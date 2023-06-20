Centre ropes in officers repatriated from elite SPG, NSG for the security of foreign VVIPs at G20 summit amid threats

In order to provide security cover to foreign dignitaries on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, the central government has decided to rope in officers repatriated from the elite Special Protection Group (SPG) and National Security Guard (NSG).

The decision was taken after several countries shared with the government the perception of a detailed threat to their dignitaries.

According to reports, these officers are currently serving in different forces and police, and are deployed in different parts of the country.

The government has asked all the forces to be prepared to depute the officers who have served in the two most elite security units, News18 reported.

“After receiving all the officers, we will get them re-trained and deployed with different VVIPs. These officers will also be responsible for protocol procedures and will be equipped with the most advanced and sophisticated weapons. They will be tasked with the safe cavalcade movements from the venue to different places. This would be the first time when repatriated officers from SPG and NSG will be roped in for security,” a senior government official told News18.

The SPG has been providing security for the Prime Minister of India and their immediate family members for more than 25 years. It was established under the SPG Act that was introduced in 1985. While the NSG is a zero-error force and has a dedicated security wing, often called black cat commandos. Both are India’s most well-trained commandos with the most sophisticated and advanced weapons.

As per media reports, all forces have been briefed about the requirement of officers repatriated from NSG and SPG in an official communication. The services of such officers, who have past experience in performing VVIP security duties, are required during the G20 summit, it added.

“These officers may be kept ready for a further move to Delhi on short notice,” it further said.

This would be the first time when the government is deploying such highly trained officers, who have earlier served in these two security groups, for an event.

