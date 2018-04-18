Centre removing AAP advisors to divert attention from cash crunch, incidents of rapes, says Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: AAP leader Raghav Chadha said on Tuesday that his removal as an adviser to the Delhi government, along with eight others, was a tactic to divert the people's attention from the incidents of rape and the cash crunch in ATMs and banks in some parts of the country.

"Impressive diversionary tactics by the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs), at the behest of BJP to divert attention from spate of rapes, cash crunch, etc. An opportune time to rake up non-issues with AAP like retrospective sacking for a post I held for 45 days in 2016 for a paltry sum of Rs 2.50," Chadha tweeted.

Chadha, who is a chartered accountant, was appointed as an advisor to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from 16 January to 31 March, 2016 to "use his talent" in preparation of the budget.

A former treasurer of the AAP, Chadha is a known to be close to both Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department of the Delhi government, the MHA had written in its letter that the posts of advisors are not in the list of posts approved for the ministers and the chief minister of Delhi.

Appointment of nine advisors was accordingly cancelled.

Among the eight other advisors whose appointment has been cancelled are Amardeep Tiwari (media advisor to law minister), Arunodya Prakash (media advisor to deputy chief minister), and Atishi Marlena (media advisor to deputy chief minister).