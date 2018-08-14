Centre releases Rs 88.6 crore for anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra

New Delhi: The Centre has released Rs 88.6 crore to the Naxal-affected states for various security-related expenditure in the last three months.

Home ministry officials said the funds were released as part of a central government scheme under which it reimburses all expenses incurred by the states while carrying out anti-Naxal operations.

Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra have been given Rs 88.62 crore for their security-related expenditure, a home ministry official said.

Altogether 126 people — civilians, security personnel and Naxals — lost their lives in the first six months of this year.

As many as 263 violent incident perpetrated by the Maoists were reported in 2017 while 278 such incidents were reported in 2016.

Nearly 200 security personnel were killed due to violence by Maoists between 2015-17, another official said.

The home ministry has recently said that 44 districts in the country were no longer under the influence of Maoists or have negligible presence, and most of the Left Wing Extremism is now confined only to 30 worst-hit districts.

Over 3,700 Naxals have surrendered before the authorities in last four years, the official said.