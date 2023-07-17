Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Monday made derogatory remarks at BJP government at the Centre, alleging it of misusing probe agencies for meeting political ends.

Further Venugopal also noted that the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru “will be a game-changer” for India’s politics.

Addressing a press conference as opposition parties gather in Bengaluru for the meeting, Venugopal alleged that the BJP wants to “silence the voice of opposition” and said disqualification of party leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha and developments in Maharashtra are examples.

The press conference was also addressed by Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Venugopal noted that the opposition parties had a successful meeting in Patna on 23 June.

“Tomorrow 26 political parties will participate in the Bengaluru meeting. We will decide the future course of action during the meeting which will be a game changer for the Indian political scenario. We will also chalk out the Parliament strategy. Now they (BJP) are also meetings, this is the real success of the opposition unity,” he said.

The opposition parties of the nation are stitched by the same thread of protecting the democracy of India, ensure constitutional rights and freedom of our institution, said Venugopal.

“These all are under attack by the present regime of the BJP Govt. They want to silence the Opposition’s voice. They are misusing agencies to suppress the voice of the Opposition. The disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Parliament is one of the biggest examples of that. The incident happening in Maharashtra is also an example…”

Earlier speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said that opposition leaders will hold discussion on many issues including EVM machines during the second joint opposition meeting in Bengaluru.

“Agenda of today’s meeting is to be one. Discussion will be held on many issues including EVM machines, Lok Sabha seat sharing, what will be the name of the front,” he said.

The opposition parties are planning a road map to put a united front on the current ruling BJP government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The two-day meeting will conclude on Tuesday after a formal meeting of opposition leaders.