Centre invites Delhi to join Ayushman Bharat scheme that provides poor with health protection cover

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday "invited" the Delhi government to join its Ayushman Bharat scheme to help the poor get benefits of the health protection programme. Responding to supplementaries in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Chaubey said 17 hospitals in Delhi—12 in the private sector and five government-run—are empanelled in the scheme. "People from outside are getting treatment in Delhi. But people in Delhi are not able to avail the benefits," said the minister.

Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP chief, raised the issue alleging that while the Delhi government has not joined the scheme, its mohalla clinics have failed to deliver due to corruption. He asked the minister whether the Centre can intervene. Chaubey said, so far 33 states have signed agreements to be part of the scheme.

Under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY), the government aims to provide health protection cover to 50 crore poor people. So far, about 26 lakh poor patients have benefited from the scheme by availing treatment in hospitals.

At a recent meeting with PM Narendra Modi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that he would examine the possibility of integrating the Centre's Ayushman Bharat programme with the Delhi government's health scheme.

"Ayushman Bharat was briefly discussed. Informed honourable PM that Delhi government's Delhi health scheme is much bigger and wider in scope. However, assured him to examine if Ayushman Bharat scheme could also be integrated into our scheme", the Delhi chief minister said in a series of tweets after meeting Modi.

