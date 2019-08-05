Centre invites applications for scholarships for graduation and post-graduation students under the CSSS scheme

Ministry of Human Resource Development is inviting application for its Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students (CSSS) for the academic year 2019-20. This scheme was implemented in 2008 to provide monetary assistance to meritorious students who come from financially weaker segments for their day-to-day expenses.

The scholarships are awarded based on the results of their senior secondary examination. The scheme offers 82000 fresh scholarships per annum, of which 41000 for are for boys and an equal number for girls. These are awarded for students pursuing graduate and postgraduate studies in colleges and universities and for professional courses, such as medical, engineering etc.

Graduation level students can get up to Rs 10000 per annum for their first three years of college and university courses and postgraduate students can get Rs. 20000 per annum. Students pursuing professional courses are given Rs. 20,000 per annum in the 4th and 5th year.

Below are the guidelines for those who wish to apply.