Centre hasn't quashed any proceedings against Adani group, says senior government official; rejects Jairam Ramesh's charge

New Delhi: The Centre has not quashed any proceedings against the Adani Enterprise Limited, a senior government official Tuesday claimed. He rejected charges made by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh that the government has protected Adani and his businesses.

Ramesh had Monday alleged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has tried to save industrialist Gautam Adani whenever a probe is launched against him and cited a Rs 6,500-crore alleged scam relating to the purchase of power appliances. He had asked PM Modi whether his government would appoint a special counsel to defend the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for accepting its Letters Rogatory (LRs) to seek information on the alleged Rs 29,000-crore scam in over-invoicing of coal imports by industrialist Gautam Adani-led group from Singapore.

"It is factually incorrect that whenever a probe is initiated on Adani Enterprise Limited (AEL) the probe is immediately quashed by the Government of India. On the contrary, three show cause notices involving various transactions were issued during 2014 to 2016," a senior government official claimed. The government sources said notice(s) were issued to Adani Enterprise, out of which two notices were adjudicated by the competent authority in favour of the company. The other cases are still under the process of investigation/ adjudication, he said.

"The Government of India has not intervened in any matter relating to tariff of power purchase agreement of the Adani Enterprise Ltd. in Gujarat. The issues of power purchase agreement with the Government of Gujarat and the burden on citizens pertains to the domain of the Government of Gujarat and may be clarified by the Government of Gujarat," the official said.