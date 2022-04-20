Centre extends ceasefire agreement with three Naga insurgent groups till April 2023

The three insurgent groups are National Socialist Council of Nagaland-NK (NSCN-NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Reformation (NSCN/R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland K-Khango (NSCN K-Khango)

New Delhi: The Centre extended the ceasefire agreement with three Naga insurgent groups for one more year, informed the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday.

In a press release, the Ministry said that Ceasefire Agreements are in operation between the Government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-NK (NSCN-NK), National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Reformation (NSCN/R) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland K-Khango (NSCN K-Khango).

"It was decided to extend the Ceasefire Agreements for a further period of one year with effect from 28 April, 2022, to 27 April, 2023, with NSCN-NK and NSCN-R and from 18 April, 2022, to 17 April, 2023, with NSCN K-Khango. These agreements were signed on 19 April, 2022," said the statement.

Earlier on 8 September, the Centre entered into a Ceasefire Agreement with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K) Niki Group for a period of one year upon which the Ministry said that the initiative is fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "insurgency free and prosperous North East" and is a significant boost to the Naga peace process, under the guidance of Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah.

