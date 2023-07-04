Centre approves shelter home for pregnant minor rape survivors abandoned by family

The central government has come up with a new plan to provide support to young girls who have been abandoned by their families due to becoming pregnant as a result of rape and who lack the means to support themselves.

The support includes provisions for food, shelter, legal aid, and transportation for attending court hearings. It will be funded by the Nirbhaya Fund.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has urged states and agencies, such as child welfare committees, to submit proposals for critical care assistance for these victims.

The scheme aims to provide both financial and infrastructural support to pregnant minor survivors.

Officials have intentionally chosen not to give a name to the scheme in order to protect the identities of the beneficiaries.

The government’s current focus is on ensuring the prompt implementation of these measures on the ground.

The Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, stated, “Recognizing the physical and emotional trauma experienced by minor victims of rape or assault, and particularly in cases where such victims become pregnant, we in the ministry have decided to provide medical infrastructure support, as well as the necessary financial support, to these young victims through the Nirbhaya Fund.”

She further explained that the administrative structure of Mission Vatsalya, in collaboration with state governments and child care institutions, will be leveraged to provide this support to minor victims.

Irani added that this additional support under the new scheme will be available to girls up to the age of 18 in child care institutions (CCI) and to women up to 23 years old in aftercare facilities.

According to officials, the scheme aims to offer comprehensive support to girl child survivors in one place. It aims to provide immediate and emergency access to various services such as education, police assistance, medical and psychological counseling, legal support, and insurance coverage for the victim and her newborn.

In 2021, according to the National Crime Records Bureau report, there were 51,863 cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. Of these cases, 64% involved penetrative sexual assault and aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

The scheme covers any girl under the age of 18 who has been a victim of penetrative sexual assault, aggravated penetrative assault, and has become pregnant as a result. The guidelines specify that the child should either be an orphan, abandoned by the family, or not wish to live with the family. It is not mandatory for the victim to possess a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) to avail the benefits of the scheme.

Separate accommodations will be provided for the beneficiaries of the scheme at the child care homes, as their needs differ from those of other children residing there.

Under the guidelines of Mission Vatsalya, dedicated child care institutions will also be established to ensure the proper rehabilitation of POCSO victims.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.