Central University of Kashmir invites applications for non-teaching posts; apply on cukashmir.ac.in before 17 May

The Central University of Kashmir has invited online applications for the recruitment of various non-teaching posts on its official website.

Interested candidates need to apply for the posts online at cukashmir.ac.in before 17 May.

A total of nine posts are up for grabs of which two are for private secretary and the rest are for the posts of librarian, deputy Librarian, assistant registrar, private secretary, technical assistant, laboratory assistant and library assistant.

Candidates who have already applied for the post of Deputy Librarian via the Employment Notification dated 4 February need to apply again as per latest UGC Regulations along with required documents for fresh screenings. These candidates are, however, not required to give any fee again.

Here’s how to apply

Candidates need to first go to the website http://www.cukashmir.ac.in/ to apply to the various non-teaching posts. The registration process began on 27 April.

Under the What’s New section of the homepage, there is an option of ‘Online Application Form For Different Non-Teaching Positions’ http://103.48.51.235:8080/RecApp/PreLogin/Register.aspx

Clicking on the link will take one to the registration page. Candidates need to register with a username and password.

After registration, go to the login page and submit required documents and submit the application fee online.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300. For SC/ST, PwD and in-service candidates of the Central University of Kashmir, the online registration fee is Rs 150.

Documents required

All documents should be kept ready for uploading in the PDF format

-- Graduation and PG marks cards/certificates in one document

-- All experience certificates scanned as one document

-- Category Certificates and passport size photographs

