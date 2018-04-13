'Central Pollution Control Board to continue joint monitoring of Cauvery river till May-end' orders Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to continue with the joint monitoring of the pollution level in the Cauvery river along with Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

A bench of Justice S.A. Bobde and Justice L. Nageswara Rao asked for the continued monitoring till May-end, after which the CPCB should file its final report.

The CPCB in its earlier report had flagged the need for the management of sewage disposal to prevent it from flowing into the river in both the states. The court had on 26 March asked both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to file their responses to the CPCB report. Both states informed the court that they have filed their response to the earlier CPCB report on the pollution level in the river.

The board had earlier said that it could monitor the river pollution on a quarterly basis as per the statute but monitoring on a regular basis has to be done by the states.