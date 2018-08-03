Census data shows fall in Muslim population growth rate steeper than other communities; demography still undergoing transition

A lot has been said about how Muslim community in India will soon overtake Hindus, largely based on how the growth rate of the Muslim population (based on Census India 2011 figures) was much higher than that of the Hindu community. Census 2011 has been also referred often to announce a demographic shift in India. But is it so?

An analysis of population growth of religious communities since 1981 shows that while the share of Hindu in India's population has been declining, and that of Muslims rising — it's not reason enough to call the change a demographic shift. Based on the Census 2011 figures, the Muslim community, in fact, is undergoing a far steeper a fall in its population growth rate than that of the Hindu community. The Muslim population growth rate, is in fact, the lowest in the history of India.

Thus, it's unlikely that the Muslim community will overtake Hindu any time soon. In fact, according to the Sachar Committee report, the rate at which the Muslim population in India is growing, by the end of the 21st Century, it is expected to reach replacement level. To say that the Hindu community should have more children to ensure India doesn't become Pakistan is not only untrue, but also premature.