Ceasefire violation kills two in Jammu and Kashmir: BSF trooper's body reaches hometown in UP's Deoria

Lucknow: The mortal remains of a Border Security Force (BSF) trooper who was killed on Sunday in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the International Border (IB), reached his native place in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Monday, an official said.

Thousands of people assembled to pay their last respects to slain BSF trooper Satya Narayan Yadav, who was posted as an Additional Sub-Inspector at the 33rd battalion of the BSF in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

He was killed in firing by the Pakistan Rangers from across the IB in the Pargwal sub-sector on Sunday.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Yadav, a government spokesperson said. He added that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken to Yadav's son and has assured him of a visit at the earliest.

An aunt of Yadav died of heart attack when she heard the news about his demise.

Angry villagers demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should "not just speak" but "take revenge from Pakistan" for the frequent shelling and killing of Indian soldiers.