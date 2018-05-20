You are here:
Ceasefire during Ramzan likely to have positive impact on forces sponsoring terrorism in Kashmir, says SP Vaid

India PTI May 20, 2018 19:13:53 IST

Jammu: Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police SP Vaid on Sunday expressed hope that the Centre's decision to halt anti-militancy operations in the state during the holy month of Ramzan would have a positive impact on everyone including those sponsoring terrorism.

Vaid also expressed confidence that the annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, starting next month, would pass off peacefully.

File image of Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid. Wikimedia Commons.

"I hope this (unilateral ceasefire) initiative of the government of India will have a positive effect on everyone including the forces that are sponsoring terrorism," the DGP told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Jammu.

On 16 May, the Centre announced that security forces would not launch any operation in the state during the holy month of Ramzan but they reserved the right to retaliate, if attacked.

Replying to a question about the initiative at a time when the Amarnath yatra was round the corner and Pakistan and its proxies were trying to escalate violence to undermine the effort, the police chief said he was sure that the two-month-long yatra, scheduled to begin on 28 June, would pass off peacefully.

"This initiative has been taken in the holy month of Ramzan, and (Amarnath) yatra is also as auspicious as Ramzan. I am sure it will pass off peacefully," he said.

He said, "The most important is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said yesterday that let the youth join their families and build strong Jammu and Kashmir and strong India."

Vaid said the holy month of Ramzan is for everyone and "I think Pakistan should also observe it (by giving up violence)".

On the rejection of the ceasefire initiative by Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, he said, "That is their statement...We will do what we feel is correct."

Meanwhile, the DGP said that about 3,000 students from 48 government and private schools would take part in a three-day "Clean Tawi-Clean Jammu" campaign which is beginning in Jammu on Monday.

An initiative of the Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA), the DGP said the campaign would see various state and central government departments including Jammu Municipal Corporation and Jammu Development Authority becoming part of it.

"Many people have extended their support to the campaign aimed at making Jammu one of the cleanest cities of the country," Vaid said, adding the main highlights of the campaign are a walk for the Tawi river, cultural programmes, painting competition, and lectures on waste management.


