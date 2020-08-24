CDAC C-CAT 2020: Advanced computing centre to release admit card on 25 August; check cdac.in

The CDAC C-CAT is an entrance exam for students seeking admission into postgraduate diploma courses of computer science, mobile computing or electronics

CDAC C-CAT 2020: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) will release the admit cards for the CDAC C-CAT (Computerised Common Admission Test) 2020 on 25 August on the official websites cdac.in or acts.cdac.in.

According to the official schedule, candidates can collect their admit cards online till 28 August. The result of the examination and the ranks of C-CAT will be released on 5 September, 2020.

The admissions to the September 2020 batch of Online Diploma courses are going to be done through the C-DAC’s C-CAT 2020 that is scheduled to take place on 29 and 30 August.

The CDAC C-CAT is an entrance exam for students seeking admission into postgraduate diploma courses of computer science, mobile computing or electronics. According to Careers 360, the candidates have the option to attempt the entrance exam as a home proctored test.

The hall ticket will consist of details like the name of the candidate, date of birth, roll number, the photograph and signature image of the students, exam centre details and the date and time of the test. Those who choose to appear for the exam from their homes can refer to the exam instructions from the admit cards.

Here is how you can download the CDAC C-CAT 2020 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the CDAC C-CAT website at cdac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says: ‘CDAC C-CAT 2020 admit card’

Step 3: Enter your login details to access your application

Step 4: A new webpage with the online admit card will appear

Step 5: View and download the CDAC C-CAT 2020 admit card for future reference

Jagran Josh reported that the exam slots will be assigned to candidates based upon their preferences specified in the application form.

However, the computing centre will be also treating candidates on a first come, first serve basis.