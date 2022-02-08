CCE Mains 2020: APSC releases hall tickets; download them at apsc.nic.in

The exam will be held from 21 to 27 February in two shifts each — first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm

Admit cards for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2020 have been released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on its official website. Applicants can visit the official website of APSC — http://apsc.nic.in — and download their hall tickets.

The Commission will not send any physical copy of the admit card by post. Candidates have to download the APSC CCE Mains admit card 2020 from the official website only.

APSC CCE Mains admit card 2020: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website of APSC - http://apsc.nic.in

Go to ‘Call Letters/Admit Cards’ section available on the homepage

Then, search for APSC CCE Mains admit card link and click on it

Key in details such as Application Id/Prelim Roll Number and Date of Birth. APSC CCE Mains hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download APSC Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2020 hall ticket, take print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to APSC CCE Mains admit card 2020.

Applicants must note that the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2020 will be held from 21 to 27 February, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be held from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The applicants’ CCE Main roll number will be the same as their Prelims roll number.

The Commission conducted the APSC CCE Preliminary Exam 2020 on 12 September last year.

Applicants who qualify for the APSC CCE Mains 2020 Exam, can appear for the interview round. Those who clear the written exam and the interview round will be selected for the posts of Assam Police Service (Jr Grade), Assam Civil Service (Jr Grade), Labour Inspector, Superintendent of Taxes, Inspector of Excise, and others. With this recruitment drive, the APSC aims to fill a total of 331 posts.

Applicants can check the APSC CCE Mains 2020 exam schedule here. For more details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of Assam Public Service Commission - http://apsc.nic.in .

