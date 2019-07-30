CCD founder VG Siddhartha goes missing: Tycoon reimagined idea of coffee in India, always sought to strike out on his own

VG Siddhartha, the son-in-law of former Karnataka governor SM Krishna who was the Minister for External Affairs and Governor of Maharashtra, who is now popularly known as the founder of Café Coffee day outlets, hails from a family of coffee planters. His family interests in coffee plantations in southern India span over 130 years.

He was listed as the 75th richest man in India in the Forbes billionaire in 2015.

He holds a Bachelors degree in Arts from the University of Mysore. He has a postgraduate degree in economics from the Mangalore University of Karnataka. After completing his education, instead of joining the family business, he decided to strike off on his own.

According to reports, his father gave him Rs five lakh to try out his luck. He bought a piece of land for three lakh and kept Rs two lakh with him.

He came to Mumbai and started his career as a management trainee trading in the stock market at JM Financial Services (now JM Morgan Stanley) under Mahendra Kampani.

Two years later he returned to Bangalore and bought over Sivan Securities (later Way2wealth Securities) Ltd in 2000.

He started his coffee trading company Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading Company (ABC) in 1993, with Rs 60 million turnovers. The company name was later changed to Coffeeday Holding Co.

He was toying with setting up a coffee brand ever since he started exporting coffee to avoid going through a middleman. In a short span of two years, the company Coffee Day Holdings became the largest exporter by 1995. That spurred him to think of other avenues to retain the group's might in the coffee industry, he said in an interview to Forbes.

In 1994, he started with a brand Coffee Day, selling fresh and ground coffee powder outlets in 25 outlets in Bangalore and 20 in Chennai.

When the coffee culture began picking up globally, Siddhartha was tempted to start a similar lifestyle business in India. While walking down the Boat Quay in Singapore, he saw a store selling beer and providing Internet access. Though there were around 30 restaurants in the area, the beer store was the most crowded. That spurred in him the idea to have Internet cafes in India. And thus was born Café Coffee Day.

Income tax troubles

In January this year, the Income Tax Department attached a portion of shares held by VG Siddhartha and Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd in IT firm Mindtree over a potential tax demand.

At the end of December 2018 quarter, Siddhartha held 54.69 lakh shares (3.3 percent stake) in Mindtree, while Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd had more than 1.74 crore shares (10.63 percent stake). Another entity, Coffee Day Trading Ltd holds over 1.05 crore shares (6.45 percent holding).

Mindtree's promoters, which included Subroto Bagchi, Krishnakumar Natarajan and NS Parthasarathy together held roughly 13 percent stake in the company.

Siddhartha sells stake to L&T

The promoters of IT company Mindtree vowed that they would unconditionally oppose the attempted hostile takeover bid by Larsen and Toubro, and dubbed it a grave threat to the organisation.

"A hostile takeover by Larsen and Toubro, unprecedented in our industry, could undo all of the progress we've made and immensely set our organisation back," the promoters said in a statement Tuesday.

The attempted hostile takeover bid of Mindtree by Larsen & Toubro is a "grave threat" and "value destructive" to the organisation collectively built over 20 years, the promoters said pledging to "unconditionally oppose" the hostile takeover attempt.

"Coffee Day Trading and V G Siddhartha (promoter of the company) along with certain other parties have signed a definitive agreement to sell their entire stake in Mindtree Ltd... for a consideration not exceeding Rs 3,269 crore," Coffee Day Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

Larsen & Toubro acquired control of the company with 60.06 percent of the total shareholding of the company, capping months of hostile takeover efforts.

L&T's takeover of Mindtree marked India's first-ever hostile takeover in the IT space.

In June, Coca Cola — the world’s biggest soda company, was in talks to buy into India’s largest café chain Café Coffee Day as the American giant wants to gain a foothold in the rapidly growing cafés space. Siddhartha was reportedly selling assets to cut down debt and cover potential tax liabilities.

Favours from father?

In an interview to Rediff, he spoke about speculations that his father-in-law SM Krishna helped him with political favours. "I had already bought most of my coffee plantations before my marriage, which took place in 1989. Krishna became a minister only in 1992. What major favours could he have done for me to help me buy my plantations before that?" he said.

Siddhartha is married to Krishna's daughter, Malvika. They have two children.