CCD founder VG Siddhartha found dead: 'Govt agencies, banks can drive anyone to despair', tweets Vijay Mallya; India Inc reacts to businessman's death

India's biggest coffee chain, Cafe Coffee Day, founder VG Siddhartha's body was found on Wednesday morning after being reported missing mysteriously since Monday night. His body was recovered from Netravati river after 36 hours of search operations conducted by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Coast Guard, Home Guard, fire services and coastal police.

The body was recovered by a group of fishermen from the Netravati river, near Hoige Bazaar beach in Mangaluru. The spot from where the body was recovered, was reportedly some distance away from the bridge he was seen on last.

Siddhartha, also the son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader SM Krishna, was last seen near the bridge in the Kotepura area in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday night, police said.

A letter written by the CCD founder, which surfaced hours after he went missing on Monday night, said that he was under "tremendous pressure" from lenders where he had stated that he fought for a long time but "today, I gave up as I could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares, a transaction I had partially completed six months ago by borrowing a large sum of money from a friend".

Many entrepreneurs, industry experts, and politicians took to social media to offer their condolences over his "untimely" death.

LIVE UPDATES: CCD FOUNDER VG VISHWANATH'S BODY FOUND

Reacting to the demise of Siddhartha, fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya empathised with Siddhartha's letter saying that Indian 'government and banks can drive anyone to despair'. He gave his own example and called Indian financial institutions as 'vicious and unrelenting'.

I am indirectly related to VG Siddhartha. Excellent human and brilliant entrepreneur. I am devastated with the contents of his letter. The Govt Agencies and Banks can drive anyone to despair. See what they are doing to me despite offer of full repayment. Vicious and unrelenting. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) July 30, 2019

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairperson and MD of Biocon said, "It is a tragic end to a great success story. It is really hard to imagine someone who created India's Starbucks can take his own life."

Kunal Bahl, co-founder and CEO of the e-commerce platform Snapdeal called Siddhartha 'an absolute gentleman' and said that he will always see his legacy as a very successful entrepreneur.

So heartbreaking. Had met him a few times - an absolute gentleman. How can someone get pushed so far to the edge in business, that they decide to take a fall themselves. I will always see his legacy as a very successful entrepreneur who brought coffee in our lives. My prayers 🙏🏼 https://t.co/bXHh2vyKmW — Kunal Bahl (@1kunalbahl) July 30, 2019

Political parties and politicians also took to Twitter to offer condolences.

Karnataka Congress slammed the ruling BJP and blamed the party for creating an atmosphere not conducive for growing businesses. Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah remembered Siddhartha's contribution to the state and the country.

#VGSiddhartha case is very unfortunate. Result of harassment by IT officials & decline of India’s entrepreneurial position turning virulent by the day, with Tax Terror & collapse of economy Companies which flourished under UPA have been shut down with many people being jobless pic.twitter.com/rbwUymoM3B — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) July 31, 2019

Very sad to know about the unfortunate death of Shri. V G Siddhartha. His contribution to Karnataka & India through his entrepreneurship shall be an example & always be remembered. My deepest condolences to Shri. S M Krishna and family members & well-wishers of Siddhartha. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 31, 2019

Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, commonly known as KTR, working president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) expressed shocked over his death.

Saddened & shocked at the way #VGSiddhartha ended his life. Had an opportunity to meet him briefly a few years ago; found him affable & gentle. RIP Hope his family & friends at CCD find strength in this difficult time — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 31, 2019

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta called Siddhartha's demise as the result of 'disease of doing business in India'.