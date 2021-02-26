CBSE will not reduce Class 10 Social Science syllabus any further, say reports

In July last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to trim the syllabi for Classes 9 to 12 by 30 percent for the academic year 2020-21

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not reduce the Class 10 Social Science syllabus any further for the upcoming board exams.

The board had, last year, reduced Class 9 to 12 syllabus for all subjects by 30 percent. The Social Science Class 10 paper is scheduled for 27 May.

According to a report in NDTV, a CBSE official has stated that there is no official word on further reduction in the syllabus of Class 10 Social Science following rumors that the syllabus will be cut further.

CBSE stated that the main objective of Class 10 Social Science paper is to develop an understanding of the processes of change and development-both in terms of time and space, through which human societies have developed and develop an understanding of contemporary India.

The Class 10 exams will be held from 4 May to 10 June. The paper will have 33 percent internal choice questions. The candidates need to followed COVID-19 pandemic precautions, wearing face mask will be a must and social distancing will be followed. Schools will conduct practicals from 1 March and the result will be announced on 15 July.