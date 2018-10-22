CBSE will downgrade school level, levy fine up to Rs 5 lakh if institutions violate affiliation bylaws

New Delhi: Downgrading from senior secondary level to secondary level, restricting number of sections and debarring school from sponsoring students in board examinations are among the penalties prescribed by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) if any school is found guilty of irregularities in financial, administrative, examination and academic matters.

According to the new affiliation bylaws of the CBSE, the board can take various actions against erring schools, including issuing written warning, levying fine up to Rs 5 lakh, suspending affiliation for a definite period, debarring school from applying for affiliation, and withdrawing affiliation.

"The board may impose all or any of the penalties in case of gross malpractices in examination, academic, administrative and financial matters and established violation or non-compliance of court or government orders," the bylaws read.

Other grounds for penalty pointed out by CBSE include shortcomings in affiliation requirements detected at any stage, withdrawal of no objection certificate or recognition by state government and poor academic performance of school for consecutive three years.

Not sending teachers or principal for training as per the requirement of bylaws and not nominating and relieving staff for evaluation of answer scripts of the board's examination will also be treated as a ground for penalty.

"In case of any complaint or taking suo motu cognisance, the board may seek report or clarification from the school, seek comments or reports from authorities and concerned quarters, conduct a surprise inspection of the school or take any other action that may be deemed fit to verify the facts.

"After verification of facts, the board shall serve a show-cause notice to school setting out reasons for the proposed action and the school will be required to reply within 30 days. The reply will be scrutinised by the board and action regarding closing of the complaint or imposing penalty will be taken accordingly," the bylaws read.