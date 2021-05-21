This movement is to engage participants between 18 to 30 years in a series of easy and real-life tasks such as vaccine registration, creating awareness about COVID-appropriate behaviour, and promoting access to healthcare

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is inviting nationwide youths to join in the Young Warrior movement. This movement is to engage participants from the age group between 18 to 30 years against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE issued an official statement that reads, “YoungWarrior is a nationwide movement to engage five million young people to lead action against COVID-19 and impact 50 million people”.

Highlights of the program

The ‘Young Warrior Movement’ is a joint initiative of the CBSE along with Sports and Health Ministries as well as YuWaah-UNICEF. It also has a multi-stakeholder consortium of over 950 partners. This movement will comprise a series of easy and real-life tasks such as:

- promoting access to verified health and essential services

- vaccine registration

- COVID-19 appropriate behaviours

- myth-busting

- it will be hosted in ten regional languages.

Youth can join the Young Warrior Movement by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Go to WhatsApp and Type YWA, send that message (YWA) to +91 96504 14141. You can also give a missed call to 080-66019225

Step 2: After joining the ‘Young Warrior Movement’, the participant can motivate 10 others to join

Step 3: Participants can also pledge to take action against COVID-19 by posting messages saying, 'I am a #youngwarrior' on social media and tag five friends to the post

Interested participants, who do not have smartphones can register through community radio. Meanwhile, those who join will also be eligible for a UNICEF Certificate on the completion of tasks.

CBSE has further asked schools to encourage students or teachers between the said age group to join this movement. The board aims to engage 5 million young people to spread awareness against coronavirus as it will impact 50 million people.