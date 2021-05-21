CBSE urges youths to Join 'Young Warrior Movement' to spread awareness on COVID-19
This movement is to engage participants between 18 to 30 years in a series of easy and real-life tasks such as vaccine registration, creating awareness about COVID-appropriate behaviour, and promoting access to healthcare
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is inviting nationwide youths to join in the Young Warrior movement. This movement is to engage participants from the age group between 18 to 30 years against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE issued an official statement that reads, “YoungWarrior is a nationwide movement to engage five million young people to lead action against COVID-19 and impact 50 million people”.
This movement is to engage participants from the age group between 18 to 30 years a series of easy and real-life tasks such as vaccine registration, creating awareness about COVID-appropriate behaviour, and promoting access to
Highlights of the program
The ‘Young Warrior Movement’ is a joint initiative of the CBSE along with Sports and Health Ministries as well as YuWaah-UNICEF. It also has a multi-stakeholder consortium of over 950 partners. This movement will comprise a series of easy and real-life tasks such as:
- promoting access to verified health and essential services
- vaccine registration
- COVID-19 appropriate behaviours
- myth-busting
- it will be hosted in ten regional languages.
Youth can join the Young Warrior Movement by following these simple steps:
Step 1: Go to WhatsApp and Type YWA, send that message (YWA) to +91 96504 14141. You can also give a missed call to 080-66019225
Step 2: After joining the ‘Young Warrior Movement’, the participant can motivate 10 others to join
Step 3: Participants can also pledge to take action against COVID-19 by posting messages saying, 'I am a #youngwarrior' on social media and tag five friends to the post
Interested participants, who do not have smartphones can register through community radio. Meanwhile, those who join will also be eligible for a UNICEF Certificate on the completion of tasks.
CBSE has further asked schools to encourage students or teachers between the said age group to join this movement. The board aims to engage 5 million young people to spread awareness against coronavirus as it will impact 50 million people.
also read
In a new book, a Peruvian artist publishes 100 drawings documenting the country's COVID-19 crisis
“Each drawing tells a story that had an impact on me,” says the artist, who drew 750 sketches and selected 100 of them for a book called New Coronavirus and Good Government.
Involve panchayats and NGOs to tackle COVID in rural India, say health experts
The best way to arrest the COVID surge in India's villages is to rebuild people's trust in public systems, encourage home care and use simple technologies, say experts
Al-Qaeda man in Tihar jail seeks court's nod to work as doctor, help prison authorities deal with COVID-19 cases
Sabeel Ahmed, member of banned terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS), was arrested on 22 February by the special cell of Delhi Police