CBSE to reintroduce communicative English, Sanskrit for Classes 9 and 10; check details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will reintroduce Communicative English and Communicative Sanskrit from “the academic year 2022-23 in Class 9 and subsequently in Class 10 in the year 2023-24”. The decision was made in accordance with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The CBSE has asked schools to provide an estimate of the number of students who would be interested in opting for the subjects. In an official notification, the board has announced that the details need to be submitted by 31 August.

CBSE used to offer the languages at two levels — communicative and core, before it was discontinued in 2018. The communicative course focused on content about communication skills and day-to-day language usage.

The core courses focused on concept-based reading and writing in the subject, as well as poetry and drama.

The CBSE is planning to introduce both English and Sanskrit at communicative levels. The reintroduction would focus on the importance of real-life contexts, enabling students to apply their knowledge in real-life situations. The communicative approach is intended to develop the core competency of the student in the language, as per CBSE Director (Academics) Joseph Emmanuel.

Several principals have welcomed the move. As per Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, the move would promote “more application-based understanding of languages”. She added that it would also provide maximum choices to students.

The NEP was approved by the Cabinet in July 2020. The policy laid significant emphasis on Sanskrit and other Indian languages, stating the need for Indian languages to be integrated with school and higher education learning at all levels. The policy also declared that Sanskrit would be included as one of the options in the three-language formula, as well as higher education.