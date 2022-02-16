CBSE Term 1 results not to be released on 16 February for Class 10, 12 students: Official

The CBSE has not announced any definite date or time for the declaration of the Term 1 results.

The Term 1 exam results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not be announced today, 16 February, as per a statement by spokesperson Rama Sharma. Sharma made the statement with regards to rumours about the long-awaited results, as per a report in NDTV.

Earlier an official from the Board had told careers360.com that results may be released this week by the CBSE. He also advised students to pay heed only to the official website of the CBSE for any updates on the Term 1 results.

“There's a possibility of announcing the term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 this week. The board will announce the result date, once confirmed,” the official stated to careers360.com

The CBSE has not announced any definite date or time for the declaration of the Term 1 results. The results, once out, will be available on the official websites cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. They will also be available on the Digilocker app and website - digilocker.gov.in, once released by the Board.

The CBSE Term 1 scorecard will contain details such as the roll number and name of the student, name of the school and marks obtained, according to news reports. The Board conducted the Term 1 exams in November-December last year.

Steps to download CBSE Term 1 results 2021, once released:

― Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

― Click on the link for the CBSE Term1 results available on the main page

― Enter the required details such as roll number and school number to access the CBSE portal

― The CBSE Term 1 results will appear on your screen

― Check the Term 1 results and save a copy for future reference

As per reports, the Term 1 results will not declare any student as pass, compartment or fail. The final results of any candidate only after the Term 2 Board exams are conducted by the Board. The CBSE Term 2 exams will commence from 26 April and will contain a mix of both objective and subjective questions.

