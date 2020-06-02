CBSE resumes tele-counselling services for students preparing for pending Class 10, 12 exams; facility to be available till 15 July

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has resumed tele-counselling services for students preparing for the remaining Class 10 and 12 exams.

The free of cost service resumed on 1 June and can be availed till 15 July. It will be available on all days from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm.

The board has re-started this facility “to provide help for the mental well-being of students and parents amidst cancellation of exams, disruption of regular schooling and compulsory lockdown".

CBSE Psychological helpline will have two features, Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) and live counselling. Students can call at 1800-11-8004 to avail the facility.

General queries of students will be answered by tele-operators, while live psychological counselling in India will be taken by 73 counselors and principals.

“Although the board will not hold exams in foreign schools, 21 volunteer principals and counselors will, however, remain available for students outside India at Oman, Singapore, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Nepal, Kuwait and the USA,” said the CBSE.

This year, the board is offering counselling services for the fourth time. The annual pre-exam psychological counselling had started from 1 February. Another round of this facility began during the coronavirus lockdown period, primarily to create awareness amid the outbreak. The board further provided counselling to the students stranded in hostels of affiliated schools from 1 April to 14 April.

The board will be conducting pending Class 10 and 12 exams from 1 July to 15 July. The exams had to be postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown.