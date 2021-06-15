Students across the country are eagerly waiting for the evaluation criteria after the CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021 was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has formed a committee to decide the evaluation criteria for computation of Class 12 results. The committee headed by education ministry joint secretary Vipin Kumar will submit its report on 18 June, 2021.

The board has constituted a 13-member panel that has been set up to decide on the tabulation criteria. The board may include Class 10, 11 and 12 marks to give a rounded performance score, as per a Times Now report.

Most panel members are in agreement to go with Class 10 and Class 11 scores besides pre-board and internal exams for Class 12 students.

Schools have also been asked to judge students on the basis of their past performance from the last three years and to also choose the year when they did best, DNA reported.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has written to Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' suggesting that the result for Class 12 students should be calculated keeping into account the marks scored during classes 10, 11 and the Class 12 pre-board exams.

Earlier on 1 June, the board had cancelled the examinations for students after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following the meeting with officials, Modi directed that the Class 12 results should be arranged with "well-defined criteria, in a fair and time-bound manner".

After the meeting with officials, a statement from the board asserted that students who are dissatisfied with their Class 12 marks can appear for the exam when the situation becomes conducive.

Previously, CBSE had declared the cancellation of Class 10 exams and postponement of Class 12 exams due to the sudden surge in coronavirus cases across the country on 14 April.