CBSE Results 2018 to be declared today on Google for first time: Here are the steps to check results

India FP Staff May 29, 2018 01:24:04 IST

The results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th and Class 12th examination will directly be available on Google search for the first time this year, according to media reports. The Class 10 results will be declared today at 4 pm.

Representational image. Reuters

Until now, students used to go to Google search, from where they were redirected to the portals hosting the results, and then they logged into the website to check their results

However, CBSE has now announced its partnership with Google for result declaration.

Speaking to NDTV, Senior Public Relations Officer of CBSE, Richa Sharma said, "We are collaborating with Google for smooth dissemination of results through an easy and secure platform.

The tech giant in a statement, according to Business Standard said, "Starting with the JEE Main exam results, the CBSE  is enabling students to look up exam results directly on the Google search page. This will help students quickly, securely, and seamlessly locate their exam score on their smartphone or desktop".

According to India Today, students can check their CBSE results in the following way:

Step 1: Log on to the website, google.com

Step 2: Type CBSE 12, 10 Results 2018 in the space provided

Step 3: On selecting CBSE 12 result 2018 or CBSE 10 result 2018, a window would open

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on 'Check Exam Results'

Step 6: Results will be displayed on the screen


Updated Date: May 29, 2018 01:24 AM

