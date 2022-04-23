CBSE removes chapters related to Islamic empires and Cold War from board's syllabus

The board has maintained that its decision of reducing the syllabus is in alignment with recommendations from the National Council of Educational Research and Training

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to remove the chapters on the Industrial Revolution, the rise of Islamic empires in Afro-Asian territories, chronicles of Mughal courts and the cold war, Hindustan Times quoted a group of teachers as saying.

The decision has been rationalised by the board with a view to reduce the burden on the students of classes 9 to 12.

The board has maintained that its decision of reducing the syllabus is in alignment with recommendations from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). However, teachers have raised concerns about the removal of specific chapters from the syllabus.

The HT report further mentioned that CBSE officials have said that a team of experts worked on revising the syllabus and a detailed statement on the same will be released soon.

Similarly, in the class 10 syllabus, the topic "impact of globalisation on agriculture from a chapter on 'Food Security' has been dropped. The translated excerpts from two poems in Urdu by Faiz Ahmed Faiz in the 'Religion, Communalism and Politics Communalism, Secular State' section have also been excluded this year.

A chapter that has been omitted from the class 11 History syllabus, named ‘Central Islamic Lands’, focuses on the rise of Islamic empires in the Afro-Asian territories and its impact for economy and society, as per the chapter’s description on the CBSE website. The chapter is on the arenas of Islam and its emergence, the rise of the caliphate and empire building. Another chapter focusing on the industrial revolution has been removed from the syllabus as well.

One of the chapters titled ‘The Mughal Court: Reconstructing Histories through Chronicles’ has also been removed from the class 12 History syllabus. As per the descriptor available on the Board's portal, the chapter focuses on the chronicles of Mughal courts that aimed to reconstruct the religious, cultural, and social history of the Mughals.

Similarly, from the Political Science syllabus for class 12, chapters focusing on the Non–aligned Movement and the Cold War Era along with those including the social and new social movements in India have been chucked out.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.