CBSE releases scorecards for Group A exams: Candidates can check at cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 1 April (Thursday) issued the scorecards of candidates who appeared for the Group A exams. The notification for the result was released on 22 March. The scorecards for the posts namely Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT), and Analyst (IT) are available on the official website.

Candidates can follow these steps to check the result:

Step 1: Visit the website www.cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the option ‘New Website’

Step 3: A new page will open. Then click on ‘Scorecard(s) for the Post of Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT) and Analyst (IT) - 01/04/2021’

Step 4: Enter User ID and Password and click on ‘Login’

Step 5: After logging in, download the scorecard

Step 6: Take a print out of the Group A scorecard and keep it safely for future reference

According to the official notification, the selected candidates will be posted at any CBSE office throughout the country.

The Computer-based test (CBT) for the post of Assistant Secretary was conducted in the year 2020 on 28 January while on 31 January, the CBT for Assistant Secretary (IT) was conducted. Candidates for the post of Analyst (IT) appeared for the exam on 30 January, 2020.

The interviews for these posts were conducted in February and March of 2021. The results were declared on 22 March and now, the scorecards for these posts are also available.

A total of 35 vacancies were advertised by the CBSE for the Group A posts with one vacancy each in the PwD category for all three posts.