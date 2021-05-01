CBSE releases question banks for Class 12 board exams; download from cbseacademic.nic.in
Those who are going to appear for Class 12 Board examinations this year can download the subject-wise question banks by visiting the official website cbseacademic.nic.in
The senior secondary question bank for Class 12 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Those who are going to appear for Class 12 Board examinations this year can download the subject-wise question banks by visiting the official website cbseacademic.nic.in.
Students can follow these simple steps to download the question banks:
1. Visit http://cbseacademic.nic.in/
2. Check the ‘Main Menu’ on the homepage and click on the ‘Question Bank’ link
3. A new page will open. Select the ‘Class 12’ option
4. Now, select the Subject for which you want to download the Question Bank
5. The question bank will be displayed on the screen in PDF format
6. Take a print out and save a copy for later use
Here’s the direct link: http://cbseacademic.nic.in/qbclass12.html
Question Banks for the following subjects are available:
1. Business Studies (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/BusinessStudiesXII.pdf)
2. Physical Education (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/PhysicalEducationXII.pdf)
3. Political Science (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/PoliticalScienceXII.pdf)
4. History (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/HistoryXII.pdf)
5. Sociology (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/SociologyXII.pdf)
6. English Core (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/EnglishCoreXII.pdf)
7. Mathematics (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/MathematicsXII.pdf)
8. Accountancy (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/AccountancyXII.pdf)
9. Economics (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/EconomicsXII.pdf)
10. Chemistry (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/ChemistryXII.pdf)
11. Computer Science (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/ComputerScienceXII.pdf)
12. Informatics Practices (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/InformaticsPracticesXII.pdf)
The board has introduced a number of changes in the examination pattern and assessment practices for the year 2021-22. Although the overall marks and duration of the exam will remain the same, the composition of assessment tasks has been changed. In the upcoming exams, there will be a greater number of Competency-Based Questions and questions that will assess the application of concepts in real-life or unfamiliar situations.
CBSE had earlier postponed the Class 12 exams due to COVID-19 . The exams were scheduled for the month of May but now the board will review the situation and announce new dates soon. The board has already cancelled this year’s Class 10 examinations.
also read
JEE Advanced 2021 Exam: IIT Kharagpur likely to change dates for IIT JEE due to COVID-19
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 exam, scheduled for 3 July, is likely to be postponed. There are possibilities that the date may change following the postponement of JEE Main April session exam and Class 12 board exams.
CBSE extends school affiliation date till 30 June; check details at cbse.gov.in
The board has already postponed the Class 12 exams and cancelled the Class 10 papers owing to COVID-19
AHSEC postpones Higher Secondary first year exams 2021; call on Class 10, 12 boards likely by 3 May
Students and parents have been requesting the council to cancel or postpone all board exams due to safety concerns