The senior secondary question bank for Class 12 has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Those who are going to appear for Class 12 Board examinations this year can download the subject-wise question banks by visiting the official website cbseacademic.nic.in.

Students can follow these simple steps to download the question banks:

1. Visit http://cbseacademic.nic.in/

2. Check the ‘Main Menu’ on the homepage and click on the ‘Question Bank’ link

3. A new page will open. Select the ‘Class 12’ option

4. Now, select the Subject for which you want to download the Question Bank

5. The question bank will be displayed on the screen in PDF format

6. Take a print out and save a copy for later use

Here’s the direct link: http://cbseacademic.nic.in/qbclass12.html

Question Banks for the following subjects are available:

1. Business Studies (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/BusinessStudiesXII.pdf)

2. Physical Education (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/PhysicalEducationXII.pdf)

3. Political Science (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/PoliticalScienceXII.pdf)

4. History (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/HistoryXII.pdf)

5. Sociology (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/SociologyXII.pdf)

6. English Core (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/EnglishCoreXII.pdf)

7. Mathematics (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/MathematicsXII.pdf)

8. Accountancy (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/AccountancyXII.pdf)

9. Economics (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/EconomicsXII.pdf)

10. Chemistry (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/ChemistryXII.pdf)

11. Computer Science (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/ComputerScienceXII.pdf)

12. Informatics Practices (http://cbseacademic.nic.in/web_material/QuestionBank/ClassXII/InformaticsPracticesXII.pdf)

The board has introduced a number of changes in the examination pattern and assessment practices for the year 2021-22. Although the overall marks and duration of the exam will remain the same, the composition of assessment tasks has been changed. In the upcoming exams, there will be a greater number of Competency-Based Questions and questions that will assess the application of concepts in real-life or unfamiliar situations.

CBSE had earlier postponed the Class 12 exams due to COVID-19 . The exams were scheduled for the month of May but now the board will review the situation and announce new dates soon. The board has already cancelled this year’s Class 10 examinations.