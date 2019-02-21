CBSE relaxes norms for children of army personnel: Wards can change exam seats, appear for subjects at later date

New Delhi: The CBSE on Wednesday announced a set of relaxations for the wards of military and paramilitary forces personnel fighting terrorism and left-wing extremism.

The relaxation by the CBSE comes in wake of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed last week.

According to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the wards appearing for class 10 and 12 examinations this year will be allowed to change centre of examination in the same city or to other city as well.

"If they have missed their practical examination, the same would be conducted as per their convenience by 10 April by their school. If they wish to appear in any offered subject later, they will be permitted to do so," said Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE's Controller of Examinations.

"Such candidates may send their request to schools and schools will further send their request to concerned regional office for needful action by CBSE," he added.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.